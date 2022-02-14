Reaction following Port Neches-Groves school board vote on new football coach/AD

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District board of trustees voted to name Jeff Joseph the new head football coach and athletic director at a regular meeting Monday.

Joseph was joined by his parents as the board voted unanimously to approve the hire.

“I got a chance to say hello to a lot of people in here, but if I haven’t, please don’t hesitate to come introduce yourself to me,” Joseph said. “…I am so excited about this opportunity. I am excited to be an Indian and I am just ready to getting to work.”

Superintendent Mike Gonzales said he was pleased with how fast the process moved.

“This process was a very difficult process,” Gonzales said. “We moved swiftly. We had a position available. Our students and staff needed someone, and we were lucky enough to have a coach named Jeff Joseph apply for the job. He’s what we believe to be the best coach and the best fit to bring to PNGISD.

“We are excited that he agreed to take the job. He could’ve stayed at South Lake Carroll and he came to PNG.”

Joseph joins the staff weeks after longtime head coach Brandon Faircloth left for the same position at Sulphur Springs.

The new head coach inherits a team that went to the third round of the 5A-Division II playoffs in 2021.

The 2022 Indians will return the vast majority of the starters.

District leaders said they wanted to get a new head coach in prior to the start of spring football.