Early voting in primaries starts Monday

With 146,849 registered voters as of Friday — up from 144,988 in 2016 — the primary elections could be off to a record start.

Early voting in the March 1 election begins Monday and ends Feb. 25.

Jefferson County Democratic Chair Ava Graves and Republican Chair Judy Nichols have pushed for voter registration coming into the current election year, following legislative-backed redistricting in 2021 that changed a multitude of things, such as state and congressional boundaries.

While the ballot holds statewide candidates, there are a number of local and regional races that are contested within a party.

The U.S. Rep. District 14 race drew three Republican candidates including incumbent Randy Weber, Keith Casey and Ruben Landon Dante. On the Democratic ticket are Eugene Howard and Mikal Williams. The winners will face off in November.

With the retirement of State Rep. District 22 Joseph Deshotel comes three Democratic candidates, Christan “Manuel” Hayes, Lisa C. Weber and Joseph Paul Trahan, and one Republican candidate, Jacorion Randle. The Democratic winner will face Randle in November.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 has two Democratic candidates; incumbent Marc DeRouen and Joseph L. Guillory II. There are no Republican candidates.

County Commissioner, Pct. 2 has three Republican candidates, Cary Erickson, Alex Rupp and Shaun Miller. There are no Democratic candidates.

The County Constable, Pct. 8, expired term has three Democratic candiates, Gene Winston, Ken Gunner and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell.

Polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (February 14-18), Saturday (February 19) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday (February 20) from noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday (February 22-25) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.