Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Published 12:26 am Friday, February 11, 2022
The Port Neches Police Department reported no arrests from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6:
Jan. 31
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Feb. 1
- An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
Feb. 2
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Llano.
Feb. 3
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Nall.
Feb. 4
- A threat was reported in the 700 block of Grigsby.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
Feb. 5
- A report of criminal trespassing was made in the 3100 block of Saba.
Feb. 6
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Earle.
- An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Dallas