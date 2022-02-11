Frances Marie Morrell, 76, of Port Neches, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her residence in Port Neches.

Frances was born on February 10, 1945, in Bonita, Louisiana to Mamie Martin Bordonaro and Nick Bordonaro.

She was a wife, mother and housewife who loved her family dearly. Frances was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Nederland.

She loved to cook and was known for her spaghetti sauce which she made for all her family and friends. Frances loved making trees for holiday’s especially Christmas, which she handed out to all the people she loved and people who asked for them.

She loved to collect Coca-Cola memorabilia and enjoyed doing puzzles and word scratch. Frances is described by her family as the ‘sweetest person you would ever want to meet” and someone who never met a stranger.

She was loved by many who she loved back with all her heart.

Survivors include her three sons, Jody M. Morrell of Port Arthur; Kevin J. Morrell of Nederland and Mark E. Morrell of Port Neches; her sisters, Josie Tomplait of Port Neches and Rosalee Thompson of Arkansas; brother, Tony Bordonaro of Bonita, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Morrell; sisters, Vita Blasengame, Marianne Dennis and Sally Cotton.

A visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.