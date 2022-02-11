Mr. Edward Lee “Teacake” Benton, Sr., 82, of Port Arthur, Texas, died January 27, 2022 in Port Arthur.

He was a 1959 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and matriculated at Prairie View A & M University on a football scholarship.

He returned home and was employed by Great Lakes Carbon Corp for 22 years and retired in 1985.

He is predeceased by his parents, Otis and Orsive Benton, wife, Audie J. Stewart-Benton, his infant daughter, Angela Jean Benton, two brothers, Arthur and James Benton, and one sister, Claudette Jones.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his loving children: Pamela D. Benton of Beaumont, Edward L. Benton, Jr., (Dwana) of Sacramento, CA, Deborah M. Benton and Cherie Benton-Brown (Kevin) of Houston, Dwane Sly of Dallas, William Barideaux and Jacobe Robinson of Port Arthur.

His sisters, Bertie Dean of Shreveport, LA, and Mary Whitley of Port Arthur, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service is Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas. Viewing 9am to 11 am. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery, 2291 Pine Street, Beaumont, TX 77703.