Memorial makes playoff push while Nederland, PNG reflect on season

The Memorial girls basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, winning two of the last three to lock up the final playoff spot in a competitive district.

Memorial finished the season with a 13-17 record and a 6-6 mark in district.

The Titans defeated Port Neches-Groves 62-28 Tuesday in the season finale.

District 21-5A — which is where Memorial, PNG and Nederland play — finished with a three-way tie for first between Beaumont United, Barbers Hill and Crosby.

Memorial locked up the fourth seed last week, leaving Nederland and PNG on the outside looking in at fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Charnel Jones led the Titans with 19 points, including five 3s on Tuesday. Jernye McZeal provided the spark early with seven points in the first quarter. She finished the game with 10 points.

Memorial Head Coach Kevin Henry said his team’s perimeter shooting has come along as of late.

“We got into nice rhythm in the first half,” he said. “It seems like we are finally finding our groove. We are knocking down perimeter shots. Hopefully, we can keep everything balanced.”

Titans are waiting for the results of a play-in game between two schools to see their first-round playoff opponent.

Nederland ended its season with a 56-22 win over Galena Park Tuesday. The win gave the Bulldogs their second of district play.

Injuries and illnesses handed Nederland an inconsistent lineup. The Bulldogs lost four in a row to the playoff teams prior to Tuesday’s game against Galena Park.

PNG’s season also came to an end Tuesday. The Indians hosted senior night at The Reservation. Kyleigh Bushnell led the team with seven points.

PNG was without leading scorer in sophomore Emerey Riley, who missed most of the game because she was playing in a district soccer game. The point guard came in late in the fourth quarter but the damage was already too much for the Indians to overcome.

PNG Head Coach Lance Roberston said he is grateful for the seniors on this year’s squad.

“I love this group of seniors,” he said. “I am usually tight with the seniors and this year was no different. They are all great kids and I wish them all the best on their future.”

Robertson said his most fond memory will be the Indians’ 70-28 win over Galena Park.

“That was our first district win this year,” he said. “At one point, we outscored them 40-8. Sometimes, we don’t put 30 on the board, much less 50 and 70. Bushnell had 32, which was a career high. I will also remember finishing third in the Orangefield tournament.”

Memorial will play its first playoff game next week.