Mary Lou Coleman Threats was born in Abbeville, Louisiana on February 6, 1935 to Elsworth and Onedear Coleman.

On June 18, 1955, Mary Lou was joined in holy matrimony to Joseph Threats Sr.

Mary Lou departed this life to enter the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at West Houston Hospital.

She leaves to celebrate her loving, sweet, generous and kind spirit, her son: Joseph Threats, Jr. of Port Arthur, TX; four daughters: Brenda Scurlock (Don) and Terry Jones (Greg) of Houston, TX, Tammy Williams of Fort Worth, TX, and Jo Ann Shankle (Anthony) of Grand Prairie, TX.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, 548 15th St., Port Arthur, TX.

Viewing will be from 12 noon until service time. Entombment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park.