Community celebrates approach of Nederland Heritage Festival

Published 12:36 am Thursday, February 10, 2022

By PA News

Diana LaBorde, president/CEO of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce, talks about the upcoming Nederland Heritage Festival while joined by Celsea Breaux, left, of the Chamber and festival executive director Shannon Hemby, right. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off March 15 and runs through March 20.

Popular ride passports are on sale now for $55 apiece at the Nederland Heritage Festival office, 1523 Boston Avenue.

Organizers and supporters celebrated the event at this week’s Nederland Chamber of Commerce Networking Coffee.

Dee Lane of Vector Security, Paula Leget of Glory B’s and Soutex and Jane Hargett of Howell Furniture attended this week’s event. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

The signature Boston Avenue festival in front of Central Middle School is free to enter.

Live music is planned every evening.

The event’s popular food features are each operated by local nonprofits, which use the weeklong gathering as one of their major fundraisers.

The anticipation ratcheted up last month with the naming of Mr. Nederland Kevin Hussey. It was also announced the 2022 Nederland Heritage Festival program is dedicated to Angie Beard.

For more information, call 409-724-2269.

Todd Conceinne, Chris Mckenzie, Daniel Ward and Mark Burlison were supporters at February’s Nederland Chamber Networking Coffee. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

More News Main

See which roads are scheduled, estimated start for Port Neches streets improvement

POLICE: Man claims drugs were from child’s school volcano project

Memorial makes playoff push while Nederland, PNG reflect on season

MARY MEAUX — Neches Brewery exploring history on path to new location

Print Article