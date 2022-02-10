Community celebrates approach of Nederland Heritage Festival

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off March 15 and runs through March 20.

Popular ride passports are on sale now for $55 apiece at the Nederland Heritage Festival office, 1523 Boston Avenue.

Organizers and supporters celebrated the event at this week’s Nederland Chamber of Commerce Networking Coffee.

The signature Boston Avenue festival in front of Central Middle School is free to enter.

Live music is planned every evening.

The event’s popular food features are each operated by local nonprofits, which use the weeklong gathering as one of their major fundraisers.

The anticipation ratcheted up last month with the naming of Mr. Nederland Kevin Hussey. It was also announced the 2022 Nederland Heritage Festival program is dedicated to Angie Beard.

For more information, call 409-724-2269.