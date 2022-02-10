3 areas residents face federal court cases over drug deals and guns

BEAUMONT — Violence through drug dealing and armed robbery led to numerous guilty pleas and prison sentences this week as U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone held court in the Eastern District of Texas with numerous area defendants in the unwanted spotlight.

Drug trafficking

Tywayne Marquis Parker, 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to information presented in court, on June 21, Parker was stopped in Beaumont for a traffic violation. A vehicle search revealed a firearm on the driver’s floorboard and approximately 100 grams of pills containing meth.

Officers also found a large amount of cash in varying denominations and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Parker was indicted by a federal grand jury Oct. 6. He faces up to life in federal prison.

Sentencing will follow the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Firearms violations

Amber Dawn LeBlanc, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced Tuesday to ten years in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, on May 18, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to a residential burglary in process in Beaumont. LeBlanc was there when the homeowners came home but fled before police arrived.

The homeowners were able to describe LeBlanc, and she was located underneath a house in the neighborhood.

The homeowners found a bag left behind that included a firearm that had been reported stolen by an acquaintance of LeBlanc, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed LeBlanc has six prior felonies and is from possessing firearms or ammunition.

LeBlanc was indicted by a federal grand jury Oct. 8, 2020, and charged with federal firearms violations.

Drugs & guns

Avery L. Mims, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, on March 19, 2020, during a search of a vehicle Mims was driving, officers located 14 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, Xanax tablets, marijuana and ecstasy tablets.

Officers also discovered items indicative of drug trafficking, such as digital scales and approximately $1,000 in various small denominations. Officers also located a firearm in close proximity to the drugs.

A federal indictment and arrest warrant was issued. When the arrest warrant was executed, Mims was found in possession of a backpack containing approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, various tablets and a firearm.

Mims was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 3, 2021, and charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.