Port Arthur mayor’s race now up to 4 candidates.

A fourth candidate has filed for the Port Arthur mayor’s seat.

Matthews Christian Jr. filed Tuesday, according to information from the City of Port Arthur.

Christian joins three other candidates including incumbent Mayor Thurman Bartie, former councilman Willie “Bae” Lewis and Floyd Batiste, former CEO of the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation.

Feb. 18 is the last day to file.

Election day is May 7.

Early voting runs April 25 through May 3.