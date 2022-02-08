2nd suspect arrested following Sunday killing; more arrests pending, police say

Beaumont Police investigators arrested a second suspect involved in the homicide of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, who was killed Sunday at 6650 Phelan.

Mychelle Kshone Cole, a 24-year-old Beaumont woman, was arrested for a murder warrant and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility after speaking with detectives.

She has a $1 million bond.

Investigators are working on the case and advise more arrests are pending.