“Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord himself is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation.”

Darryl Lee Duke of Port Arthur, TX, passed peacefully on January 22, 2022, at the age of 69 despite a lengthy fight with cancer.

Earline Stevenson Duke and Albert Stephens (Nona) welcomed Darryl into the world on September 9, 1952.

He was born and raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

Darryl graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1971, then served in the United States Marine Corps, the National Guard, and fought for his country in the Vietnam War.

Upon his return, he worked for Union of North America Local 853.

Darryl received an Honorable Discharge and the Vietnam, National Defense and Good Conduct Medals.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandson Zayden, friends, and family in his spare time.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 05, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 E. 18th St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be held at Live Oak Cemetery.