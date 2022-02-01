2 wanted by Port Arthur Police for multiple counts of injury to a child

The Port Arthur Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon it is requesting help locating two individuals who are wanted for several counts of injury to a child.

Police said Dylan Wiggins, 27, and his girlfriend, Krystal Kirbow, 37, together, have 13 outstanding warrants for injury to a child.

“These are first and second degree felonies,” a department release said. “If you know their whereabouts, please contact the police department in the jurisdiction they are in or you may call Crime Stoppers.”

