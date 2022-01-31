Police discover dead body after report of Sunday night shots fired

BEAUMONT — On Sunday at 11:57 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to 6550 Phelan Blvd. (Beaumont Heights) in reference to shots fired.

Responding officers were directed to a shooting victim.

The victim, Isaiah Brandon Wagner, a 31-year-old Beaumont man, was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

Detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

If you have information about this killing, call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

To qualify for a cash reward and report it anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You WILL remain anonymous and MAYbe eligible for a cash reward.