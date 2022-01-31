2 killed, 2 others injured during vicious prison fight in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, multiple inmates were observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary Beaumont, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Prisons.

Responding staff immediately secured the area.

Inmate Guillermo Riojas and inmate Andrew Pineda were taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and were subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to the Prisons Department.

Two additional inmates were taken to a local hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, officicals said.

Riojas was a 54-year-old male who was sentenced in the Eastern District of California to 456 months for carjacking and interference with interstate commerce.

He had been in custody at in Beaumont since May 1, 2013.

Pineda was a 34-year-old male who was sentenced in the Central District of California to 78 months for racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy.

He had been in custody at Beaumont since Feb. 16, 2021.

USP Beaumont is a high security facility that houses 1,372 male offenders.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.