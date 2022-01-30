Port Arthur Police identify man shot and killed Saturday night

One person was killed Saturday night following a shooting in Port Arthur.

Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed the fatality Saturday evening, adding one suspect has been taken into custody.

At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, police identified the victim as James Botley Jr.

It was reported that Botley was in an argument with another person and shots were fired. Sgt. Timothy Dinger said Botley was struck and died from his injuries.

Information on the suspect was not available as of Saturday night.

The case began at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday when police responded to the Encore Apartments, which are located at 3607 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.