ON THE MENU — Plan your date night this Valentine at Sombreros Mexican Grill

NEDERLAND — With Valentines Day around the corner, Sombrero Mexican Grill is offering a special to fall in love with.

From February 11-14, a platter and strawberry margaritas is sure to delight.

“We are going to have a ‘special for two,’ which is a combination of beef, chicken and shrimp,” Manager Francisco Herrera said.

“It has some melted cheese on top in a hot skillet. We are also promoting our tres leches cake. It is going to be amazing this year.”

The restaurant is located at 2095 Highway 69 in Nederland.

Last year, the eatery completed an addition to the building to add more seating. The room, located at the back of the restaurant, doubles as a party room with large sliding doors for privacy.

Sombrero Mexican Grill also features an outdoor patio area with sliding glass doors that the restaurant opens when the weather permits.

Herrera runs the day-to-day operations, but it is the Carrillo Brothers, to whom he is related, that own the establishment.

The family also owns Rancho Grande, which started in Tomball in the early 90s.

Those passing by Sombrero on Highway 69 might have likely seen the large sign touting the location’s top-notch crawfish.

It has become known for the delicacy, Herrera said.

“A lot of people were asking for crawfish, seafood and stuff like that,” he said. “We have to be the best and make the best crawfish in town and here we are. People love our crawfish. They have been calling since December. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ We started a little earlier this year. The crawfish are a really good size. By mid-February, they will be huge. It will be awesome.”

Herrera said his staff is still weary of the ongoing pandemic and taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the customers.

“My guys focus on what they are doing,” he said. “We are here to take care of everyone.”

Aside from the seasonal crawfish and Valentines Day special, folks can try any number of Tex-Mex favorites like enchiladas, nachos, tacos, carne asada and much more.

The eatery also features a bar with more than a dozen beers and multiple televisions with several sporting events on at any given time.

Sombrero Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday – Saturday.

Call 409-853-1605 for more information.