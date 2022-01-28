Beulah Gautreaux Bosarge, or Mamasan, as she would tell you when you first met, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 94.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas spent her last years living independently in El Campo, Texas.

We will honor and cherish her memories forever.

She was born in Crowley, Louisiana on May 25, 1927.

She is survived by her grandson Colin Hlavinka and wife Brooke of El Campo, her grandson Conor Hlavinka and wife Sharona of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Carter Scott Hlavinka of El Campo.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband-Harold Lloyd Bosarge, daughter-Jade Lynn Hlavinka, parent- Jean & Elia Domingue Gautreaux, sisters- Vivian Gautreaux Hayes & Celma Gautreau Smith, and brother-Leroy John Gautreaux.

To say that she was an inspiration was an understatement. She loved to travel. To say that the grass did not have a chance to grow under her feet was never truer.

She loved to enjoy nature as well, whether it was watching the birds and deer, or just gazing at the stars or a sunset. She inspired many young people in her life and was an ear to listen to many others.

Her careers ranged from working for the Red Cross during World War II to being a teacher to therapist. She never tired of learning and was always reading on subjects that piqued her interest.

Her last wishes were to have her body donated to the University of Texas Medical School as she was a forty-plus-year cancer survivor. She hoped that even in her passing she would have something to offer future generations.

In lieu of flowers or memorial service, she wanted those who knew her to take time to share stories keep the memories of generations past alive.

Next time you have your favorite drink (hers was anything above 60 proof), raise a glass to her and say what comes to mind. That is the best tribute to her memory.

There will be a virtual gathering for her memorial on May 22nd. It will be an opportunity to share stories and memories and celebrate her life right before what would have been her 95th birthday.

The link will be shared to all who reach out to the family.