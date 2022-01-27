Marcus Freeman, 34, of Port Arthur, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.

Marcus was born January 21, 1988, in Port Arthur, Texas to Ford Freeman and Deborah (Thigpen) Freeman.

Marcus was a member of Triumph Church for thirty-four years and was employed with Motiva as a process operator.

He had a passion for baseball, God, family and loved his children dearly.

He was a great baseball player through his high school and college days. Marcus enjoyed coaching baseball and was obsessed with working out.

He was a quiet and reserved person, but when you got the chance to know him, he was a social butterfly.

Marcus is preceded in death by his father, Ford Freeman.

Those left behind to cherish Marcus’ memory are his wife, Samantha Freeman of Groves, TX; children, Gabriel Freeman, Cassidy Freeman, Mya Freeman, Isabella Freeman, Andrew Freeman, Marcus Freeman, Jr., and Madelyn Freeman; mother, Deborah Freeman of Groves, TX; siblings, Tracy Rodgers and her husband, Jeff of San Diego, CA; Derrick Freeman and his wife, Shannon of Port Arthur, TX; Marcie Freeman of Groves, TX; Markus Jackson and his wife, Melissa of Elgin, OK, and Marcus Parker and his wife, Shaunna of Dallas, TX; mother and father-in-law, Yolanda and Carlos Chavez; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carlos Chavez, Jr., Lauren Chavez, Emely Chavez, and Edwin Chavez; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Marcus’ Life to begin at 11:30 a.m., at Triumph Church, 1407 S. Hwy 69, Nederland, TX.

Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.