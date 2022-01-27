Eric Jay Streeter was born on August 31, 1960 to Mae Lois Polk Streeter and Johnnie B. Streeter in Port Arthur, TX.

Eric attended and was a 1978 graduate of Port Arthur Abraham Lincoln High School.

He was an excellent football player, playing at the running back position, and was awarded for rushing 100 yards one game.

He also attended the Job Corps where he received his Brick Masonry Certificate.

Eric was employed as a Winch Operator for the ILA Longshoreman Union for over 20 years.

Eric is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Mae and Johnnie Streeter; wife Cynthia Johnson Streeter; daughters, Erica Sade Streeter Shields (Ryan) and Alexis Streeter; son, Quentin Harper; stepdaughter, Tiffany Griffin (Patrick); his siblings, Ronaldgra R. Lewis (Viola), Pastor Wanda L. Bodden (Randy), Deatera Streeter Sheppard (Chester); 10 grandchildren and a host of kind, loving and supportive aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time, Rev. Kalan Gardner, Jr. officiating.