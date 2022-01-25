Port Arthur Police update cause-of-death investigation following body

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By PA News

Authorities have made a determination on a potential cause of death following the recovery of a dead body Friday morning in Port Arthur.

The cause of death of a man whose body was found in the ship channel is not believed to be foul play, police said.

Authorities were notified of the discovery of a body in the water near Lamar State College Port Arthur at approximately 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The deceased has been identified as a 60-year-old male, and authorities have ruled out a criminal investigation into the matter.

