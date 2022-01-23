ON THE MENU — Toasted Yolk to spice up menu with crawfish dishes

One of the area’s favorite brunch locations will join the crawfish party next month as Toasted Yolk adds multiple dishes to the menu.

Toasted Yolk opened in late 2021, and franchisee Brett Baumgartner said the first quarter for the Port Arthur location went well.

He also owns the Beaumont location, which opened its doors in 2020.

“I have been truly honored to be a part of this community,” he said. “There are some hurdles to get over, but my staff is amazing and the guests are amazing.”

Toasted Yolk has 20 locations across the country, but Baumgartner said he would like to add another to the area if the Port Arthur location remains successful.

“I would probably go into Lumberton or Lake Charles or something like that,” he said.

The Port Arthur eatery is located at 7675 Memorial Blvd.

“Our shrimp and grits is our most popular item,” Baumgartner said. “We are known for it here and in Beaumont. Our Southern-fried Arnold is a homemade biscuit. We do our breaded-to-order chicken tenders. We put our homemade gravy on the top. It is unbelievable. That has been very popular down here.”

In February, Toasted Yolk is adding multiple crawfish dishes.

“We are a little late to the crawfish party; at least for this area,” he said. “It is going to be a similar take to what we had in Beaumont last year. We had a crawfish and grits. We had a crawfish po’ boy and a crawfish Arnold. It is crawfish like you don’t get anywhere else.”

Baumgartner said the location will also offer a chicken beignet with caramelized bacon and a Jack Daniels honey sauce.

“It is unbelievable, and you have never had anything like that in your life,” he said.

Those who drive by location and see a full parking lot should not be deterred. While the weekends can be busy, the small parking lot can make the location look more crowded than it actually is.

“There is not a microwave in the building,” Baumgartner said. “A lot of places say they make something from scratch and then warm something up. We are hand-chopping every salad to order. We are slicing our meat fresh every morning. We are making our gravy every two hours. Every single thing is made from scratch. It takes a lot, but we are known for having the best service out there.”

The Toasted Yolk team strives for impeccable service to show appreciation for the customers.

“We truly wish to take care of people,” Baumgartner said. “We are honored that people choose to spend their money here, especially in this day in age, where your dollar doesn’t go as far. It is a big deal to me and my people.”

Toasted Yolk is located at 7675 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur. Call 409-853-1549 for more details.