Port Arthur Police say man found dead in car Friday was shot

Published 7:45 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By PA News

Port Arthur Police respond to the scene of a potential homicide on Friday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in Port Arthur, authorities said.

At approximately 3:37 p.m., Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a check on the welfare of a man slumped over in a vehicle at 3800 Normandy Avenue.

Det. Sadie Guedry said officers located the victim, who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. He has ordered an autopsy.

The victim’s name will not be released until the next-of-kin is notified, Guedry announced at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.

