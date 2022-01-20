National Weather Service predicts patchy freezing rain for region; see the forecast

Patchy light rain could turn to patchy freezing rain and sleet late Thursday night, primarily along and south of the I-10 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

No ice accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be below freezing each night through the weekend, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“A hard freeze (25 F or below) is expected in most of our region from Friday night into Saturday morning,” Erickson said.

Another round of rain is expected Monday, ending on Tuesday. Erickson said temperatures will be above freezing, so no frozen precipitation is expected.