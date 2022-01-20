Motiva grants funding upgrades to Port Arthur police & fire departments

The Port Arthur police and fire departments each received grant awards from Motiva Enterprises totaling $9,850.

The Port Arthur Police Department is expected use its $5,000 to purchase additional safety equipment for SWAT officers, while the Port Arthur Fire Department will use $4,850 to replace positive pressure ventilation fans.

The two local organizations were among of 17 emergency response organizations across six states that received nearly $130,000 in funding through the Motiva First Responder Grant Program, which is designed to support first responders in communities that host Motiva assets.

“We greatly appreciate the support that Motiva is providing to enhance public safety in Port Arthur,” Fire Chief Greg Benson said.

“Grants like this one sponsored by our local corporate partners are an important funding source that help make our county and our communities safer.”

Grants up to $10,000 per applicant are being awarded annually to eligible organizations to fund the purchase of safety equipment, professional training or safety education programs.

This is the inaugural cycle of the Motiva First Responder Grant Program.

Applications for the next cycle of grant awards will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

Motiva Terminals & Pipelines General Manager Jason Burnett said that the grant program is an important way for Motiva to strengthen its partnership with local emergency response organizations.

“Safety is the most important aspect of our terminal and pipeline operations,” Burnett said.

“Partnering with first responders by providing much-needed resources is a tangible way for Motiva to demonstrate its safety commitment. We’re proud to support the brave men and women who work so tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Additional details about the program and a complete list of the 2021 award recipients can be found online at motiva.com/community/grants.

Motiva’s Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex is comprised of North America’s largest refinery with a crude capacity of 630,000 barrels a day, the country’s largest base oil plant, and an adjacent chemical plant.