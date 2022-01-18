Dorothy Harmason Bright, 87, was called home by our heavenly Father on January 10, 2022.

She was born in Cheneyville, Louisiana to the late Willie and Ophelia Harmason.

Dorothy was one of twelve siblings. Dorothy was educated at Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, Texas.

During the earlier years of her life, she worked as a skilled welder at local refineries before settling down to become a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Clarence Bright (Gus), her parents, and siblings, Lee Harmanson, Curtis Harmanson, Jasper Harmanson, Willie Clifton Jr., Floyd Harmanson, Betty Spooner, Mary Ann Keys, Willie Mae Dean, Elsie Harmanson, JoAnn Harmanson, and Hannah Harmanson.

She is survived by one loving daughter, Larna Kay Barbry, three grandchildren, Todd Washington Jr., Tonesia Rivers, Juana Solomon, two great-grandchildren, Omarius & O’Rian Rivers, close friend, Ms. Audrey Harris of Port Arthur, TX and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.