TAKE A LOOK — Mind & Body Nutrition celebrates effort to care for you

Published 12:36 am Saturday, January 15, 2022

By PA News

PORT NECHES — Community members and supporters joined some of Mid County’s newest entrepreneurs this week to celebrate a ribbon cutting at Mind & Body Nutrition.

Located at 2825 Nall St., Suite 2A, in the shopping center shared with Powerhouse Gym in Port Neches, the new feel-good store has your answers for loaded teas, shakes, waffles and more.

For more information, call 409-527-1078.

Mind & Body Nutrition is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Mind & Body Nutrition is owned by Rosario Mendoza, who gets support from daughter Yvette Mendoza.

— Reported by Natalie Picazo.

