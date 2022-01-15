Nederland’s bulldog defense puts opponents in doghouse

NEDERLAND — A full team effort has helped the Bulldogs basketball team get off to a hot start, which was capped off with a big win over Barbers Hill this week.

The 60-48 win over the Eagles moved Nederland to 18-8 on the season and 2-1 in District 21-5A play.

“We have a good group of seniors,” Head Coach Brian English said. “Right now, they are really coming together well. We spread the ball around on offense and the kids have really bought in on the defensive end of the floor. It has really helped us.”

The Bulldogs defense is one of the team’s biggest strengths. In a earlier contest against a highly ranked Beaumont United team, the Bulldogs held the Timberwolves below their average point total in a 64-40 loss.

“We have to take better care of the ball against them,” English said. “You give yourself a chance. If you turn it over against them, your chances are limited. I thought we played OK. We could’ve played better.”

English said his team’s best defensive effort came in the Tuesday game against the Eagles.

“I think the kids are engaged,” English said. “We have talked to them about being engaged. They are really concentrating on the defensive end of the floor on what they need to be doing against certain players. They were locked in. That is what you get with a bunch of seniors. I think we can get better on the offensive end as well.”

On offense, CJ Guidry has been a force for the Bulldogs, English said.

“CJ and (Tripp) Parker have been really solid for us,” he said. “They are our two inside kids. Derrick Rhodes is shooting the ball well outside. It is someone different each night. They all contribute. It is a different group. You usually have one or two scorers but we have four or five scorers.”

Guidry, who had 22 second-half points against Barbers Hill, provides a much-needed presence off the bench when the matchups dictate such.

“There are certain games when the opponent goes with four guards, he’ll come off the bench,” English said. “That really helps the team. They know that if they are struggling, CJ can come in. Psychologically, it helps there. If the other team goes big, CJ usually starts.”

The coach said the Bulldogs have an important slate next week as the team takes on Memorial in Port Arthur Tuesday and hosts Crosby on Friday.