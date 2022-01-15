Port Neches musician earns prestigious symphony honor, Youth Education Concert showcase

A pair of Mid County musicians were honored this week for their symphonic excellence, with one local student earning an impressive first place recognition.

The Symphony of Southeast Texas announces the results of the 2022 Concerto Competition, and the first-place winner is flutist Tristen Balsano from Port Neches.

Balsano won the prize of $750 and the honor of playing his competition piece, Borne’s Carmen Fantasie, at the Youth Education Concert.

Led by Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, the Symphony of Southeast Texas orchestra performs Through the Telescope on April 5.

The second-place winner is Cindy Yang of Beaumont. She won the prize of $500 playing the piano to Mozart’s Piano Concerto.

The third-place winner is Beau Michaels of Nederland.

She won the $250 prize after playing the flute to Perilhou’s Ballade.

“The jury was very impressed with all the students participating in the competition this year,” Tipton said.

“Every student was prepared and eager to participate. Congratulations to Tristen, Cindy and Beau on placing in the competition. I look forward to having Tristen perform with the orchestra in April.”