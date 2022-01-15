KATHIE’S KORNER — Dream, that’s the thing to do

I’m not trying to tell all my readers what to do? Well, maybe a little. (Suggestions?)

Dream definition: 1) a series of thoughts or images during a person’s sleep; 2) a cherished aspiration, ambition or ideal; or 3) events, places or people relevant to the dreamer, in some way.

There is so much speculation as to psychologically, environmentally, predicting the future, daydreaming and nightmares, but, nothing “carved in granite” if you will.

Your mood, events in the news, pain, violence and religion, eating before bed, sleep disorders may all influence your dream subjects.

I must say I have fulfilled many dreams from my childhood, into youth and adulthood, and still have projects and direction to use my teaching gifts. I can do this for others to share and, hopefully, enrich people’s lives around me and through

my global writing and musicianship.

I think it’s a beautiful thing to dream, but I can say that after years of studying the Bible and knowing the difference between my gifts from God and any selfish imagination or unfruitful desire I may have had in the past.

The Word of God is so clear on these subjects, if you do word studies to find the passage that deals with dreaming.

For instance, Daniel interpreted dreams for the King and others, very graphic and interesting.

The Scriptures called those who could do this, “Seers” “Ones Who See” and Daniel was called forth instead of magicians or witches.

So, “Dream on” and check in with God before and after to make sure this is true and you’re on the right path.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.