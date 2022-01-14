Port Arthur Police identify man stabbed to death Wednesday

Port Arthur Police identified the man killed just after midnight Wednesday in what authorities described as a domestic altercation.

The victim has been identified as Lawrence Ozane, a 53-year-old local man.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:09 a.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of 3rd Ave. in reference to a stabbing.

They located Ozane, who was unresponsive.

“It was observed that the victim had been stabbed in the lower extremities and appeared to have succumbed to his injuries,” Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

A suspect, 61-year-old Phyllis Gipson, was arrested on scene and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

She was booked for murder. Her bond stands at $200,000.

“It is still being investigated but at this time, no, we don’t believe (there are more suspects),” Guedry told Port Arthur Newsmedia earlier Thursday.

Police have not said much about what led to the stabbing, describing it as “an altercation.”

“They knew each other. They shared a residence together,” Guedry said.