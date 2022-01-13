Port Arthur woman arrested after man stabbed to death

A Port Arthur man is dead and the woman he shared a residence with has been arrested for murder, police said.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said authorities responded at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of Third Avenue.

Police discovered a stabbing, where the victim succumbed to his injury, Guedry said, adding the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but said he was a 53-year-old local man.

According to police, Phyllis Gipson, 61, of Port Arthur has been arrested for murder.

Her bond stands at $200,000.

“It is still being investigated but at this time, no, we don’t believe (there are more suspects),” Guedry said.

Police have not said much about what led to the stabbing, describing it as “an altercation.”

“They knew each other. They shared a residence together,” Guedry said.