Mr. Willie Davis Jr. “Pops”, “Lightning”, “Baby Joe” 92 years old, of Port Arthur, TX died at home January 04, 2022.

He was born and a native of Birmingham, Alabama.

He was a resident of Port Arthur for over 50 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a merchant marine.

He was self-employed as a fisherman and attended New Hope Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX for many years.

Funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 14, 2022, 11am at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur, TX 77640, with visitation from 9am until service time.

Burial will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Houston National Cemetery.