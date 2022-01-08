Christus expands footprint by adding surgical team

Just weeks after opening a new clinic in Port Arthur, Christus Southeast Texas Health System is continuing its outreach by welcoming Southeast Texas Surgical Associates under the Christus umbrella.

Southeast Texas Surgical Associates, located on 11th Street in Beaumont, has been long been performing surgeries at several hospitals and outpatient centers.

Services offered include endocrine, cancer, laparoscopic, gastrointestinal and soft tissue mass excisions, etc., according to the organization’s website.

And on Thursday, they were officially welcomed as part of Christus Trinity Clinic.

The name, said Director of External Communication Katy Kiser, is a rebrand from what was formally called Christus Physician Group.

“Christus Trinity Clinics are exceptional places to receive care. We now have 22 primary care and specialty care clinicians in Southeast Texas, providing care across eight locations in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Lumberton and Jasper,” said Kelly Cady, vice president physician practice operations, in a written statement.

Southeast Texas Surgical Associates will remain at the current location, where they have four board-certified physicians with a combined 87 years of experience, Christus said.

“Given the future of health care in our community, we are proud to be announcing today we are once again growing in the Beaumont area,” said Paul Trevino, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System president and CEO.

“Just this week, the health system officially welcomed Southeast Texas Surgical Associates to CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. This addition allows CHRISTUS to continue expanding the Southeast Texas ministry to meet the ever-growing health care needs of the community.”

On Dec. 13, Christus Trinity Clinic expanded in Port Arthur by opening a new office on Highway 365 near the St. Mary Outpatient Center. Inside the facility is the office of family physician Kimberly Pitts, Southeast Texas Orthopedic Specialty and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute.

Christus Southeast Texas Health System has been operating in Southeast Texas for more than 115 years.

In addition to operating three hospitals, the group also offers outpatient services, cardiology, oncology, neurology, sports medicine, general surgery, rehabilitation, and neonatal care, to name a few.

RELATED: Christus celebrates Mid-County expansion with grand opening of new facility