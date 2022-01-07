Man hit by vehicle in serious condition

A man is listed in serious condition Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 6:18 p.m. in the 3700 block of Gulfway Drive.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry did not provide the victim’s age or hometown.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck the man did stop and is cooperating with officials.

Police did not say if any citations were issued.

The crash is still under investigation, Guedry said.