Cocaine, heroin and guns seized in bust

ORANGE — The Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed a narcotic search warrant Wednesday in the 1100 block of 9th St. in Orange.

This investigation was led by the City of Orange Narcotic Division and West Orange Police Department.

Upon completion of the search warrant, detectives located more than four grams of cocaine, more than four grams of heroin, more than 100 grams of Adderall and two guns.

A 32-year-old male, identified as Richard Earl Thomas, and a 30-year-old female, identified as Markeira Hebert, were arrested at the residence.

They were both jailed for possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Felony 1) for the cocaine, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Felony 1) for the heroin and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Felony 1) for the Adderall.

Thomas was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Orange County Constable Precinct 1 assisted in the operation.