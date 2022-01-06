Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 29 – Jan. 4
Published 12:22 am Thursday, January 6, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4:
Dec. 29
- Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense and warrants in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
Dec. 30
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 31
- Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Lincoln.
- An information report was taken at the 5500 block of Port Neches Road.
- A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Main.
Jan. 1
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Dive.
- Indecent exposure was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby.
Jan. 2
- No reports.
Jan. 3
- Theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
- Theft was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
Jan. 4
- Asia Gunner, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Crescent.
- Thomas Chapman III, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Nadia Gordon, 43, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was taken at the 2600 block of Second Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 6400 block of Monroe.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.