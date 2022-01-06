Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4:

Dec. 29

  • Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense and warrants in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Dec. 30

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 31

  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Lincoln.
  • An information report was taken at the 5500 block of Port Neches Road.
  • A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Jan. 1

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Dive.
  • Indecent exposure was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby.

Jan. 2

  • No reports.

Jan. 3

  • Theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • Theft was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Jan. 4

  • Asia Gunner, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Crescent.
  • Thomas Chapman III, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Nadia Gordon, 43, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was taken at the 2600 block of Second Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 6400 block of Monroe.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

