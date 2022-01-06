Mr. Danyell Tywone Hurts, 44, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX, and a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Danyell was employed by Johnnie on the spot.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Perreau and Joseph Omar Perreau, Charles and Ruby Williams; Joe Robinson, LaToya Gray, Larry Bates, Timothy Durden, David and Tony Roberson and Jalisa Smith (CJ).

Survivors include: spouse, Haulijiah Hurts of Port Arthur, TX; mother, JoAnn Bates of Port Arthur, TX; children, Danyelle Hurts, James Earl Hurts, Nicolett Lewis, Keyarah Demerson all of Port Arthur, TX; brothers, Carl Lee Jerry Jr., Thurston Jackson of Port Arthur, TX, Albert Jerry of Beaumont, TX, Edmond Hurts III of Dallas, TX, James Earl Roberson Jr., Patrick Oliver, Dameion Roberson all of Dallas, TX, Eric Bates, Melanie Bates of Beaumont, TX; sister, Crystal Traylor (Michael) of Dallas, TX, Angela Perreau of Houston, TX; special aunts, Debbra Johnson (Michael), Ruby Durden, Carolyn Perreau of Port Arthur, TX, Jean, Augusta, Yvonne, Yvette, Ann, Tracy of Dallas, TX; uncles, Charles and Terrell Williams of Dallas, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 08, 2022 with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt, Port Arthur, TX.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.