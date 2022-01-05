Say hello to medical center’s first baby of 2022

Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By PA News

Baby Samantha was welcomed by parents Serey Sun and Charoeun Noup. (Courtesy of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas)

The first baby born in Port Arthur of 2022 made an entry all of her own.

According to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, baby Samantha is healthy and happy.

Today (Jan. 5) was her original due date, but she had other plans and made her appearance at 4:08 p.m. Jan. 2nd to first-time parents Serey Sun and Charoeun Noup.

Baby Samantha weighed in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces, and the happy parents said they couldn’t think of a better way to ring in the New Year.

