Mom: Port Arthur officer replaces son’s stolen Christmas money with $80 from his own wallet

A Mid County mom is praising a Port Arthur Police Department officer for helping her 11-year-old son after the child’s Christmas money was stolen at Walmart.

Jessica Foster said her son, Luke Blount, and his grandmother went shopping at Walmart on U.S. 69 a few weeks ago so her child could buy presents for his family. Foster told Port Arthur Newsmedia when her son wasn’t looking, his Spider-Man wallet with $80 in it was stolen.

Blount, of Nederland, said he was in the DVD section and the basket was just out of the range of surveillance so the thief wasn’t caught on camera.

Police were called but since the amount stolen was less than $100, there wasn’t much that could be done.

The officer, Brian Broussard, gave the boy $80 out of his own pocket and said “Merry Christmas.”

Foster said she’s always taught Blount to thank first responders and he did just that.

“I felt it was really generous that he just gave me $80,” Blount said.

The child offered thanks but the officer was already leaving.

“I was frozen there because I was so touched,” he said.

With the money he bought Christmas presents for his family.

Foster said her son has now been telling everyone about the incident and how the officer gave him the money from his own pocket.

“That officer is just a saint,” she said.