MLK Brunch to celebrate dream, local officials

The 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch and Celebration honoring King’s dream as well as locals for their contributions to society is nearing.

While last year’s event took place virtually due to the pandemic, this year’s is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

The event not only focuses on the past but the present and future.

Natalia Walker, 17, said she feels young people her age understand the message because they see first hand what’s happening. King’s dream hasn’t been accomplished yet but people should be working toward it.

She said youth know of him, his sacrifices and speeches and need to keep in mind how much he sacrificed for equality.

“I feel like there is no need to differentiate, everybody is the same. It doesn’t matter if you are black or white,” Walker said. “I make friends with anybody as long as there is mutual levels of respect.”

Honorees, Support Group

This year’s honorees include Christina Delgadillo Crawford, John Eugene, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Amber Lucas and Michael Pena.

The Let Freedom Ring Award recipients are Darrell Anderson, Janice Milo and Kenneth Milo.

The Spirit Award recipient is Dr. Levy Barnes.

The event is in memory of Eddie Fowler.

Other honorees include scholarship recipient Jewel Jackson, special tribute goes to Constable Eddie Collins and State Rep. Joseph Deshotel.

The guest speaker for the celebration is the Rev. Kalan Gardner of First Sixth Street Baptist Church.

The Man and Woman of the Year 2022 recipients will be announced at the brunch.

The annual MLK Brunch and Celebration is headed up by the MLK Support Group of which was founded by Hargie Faye Savoy.

Savoy started the group at the request of Coretta Scott King who visited her in person in 1986.

“[Mrs. King] asked, ‘Would I start a support group in our area?’ Again, I told myself, ‘Umm-mm, what did I get myself into? A support group? What am I supposed to do?’ But there was no way I was telling her, ‘No.’ I told her, ‘Yes, I would do my best to start a support group.’ Then, she went further on to tell me what she would send information on,” Savoy previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia.

Ticket information

Tickets for the Jan. 17 event are available through Jan. 10. Individual tickets are $20 and $200 for a table of 10.

Due to COVID, seating is limited this year from 1,000 to 400 for everyone’s safety. Organizers said the seating numbers may continue to decrease, as it gets closer to the event date if the numbers continue to rise.

Tickets can be purchased from any committee member.