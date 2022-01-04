Morris Lee Harmon Jr., also known as Johnny, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

A native of Ridge, Louisiana, Johnny lived in Port Arthur for 59 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ucille and Morris Lee Harmon, Sr., Stepmother Ruth Harmon, Brothers Warren and Kearney Harmon, and Sister Angela Khalid.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Morris Lee Harmon III (Reiva), Brother, Nathaniel Harmon, Sr., Sisters Juanita Thomas, Glory Jones (Alton), Rose Chretien, Pearla M.H. Young (Dave), Stepbrothers Lynell and Rynell Mouton, Jr., one granddaughter, Laci Harmon, close cousin, Alberta Breaux, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Johnny will be on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Kimble Chapel in Ridge, Louisiana.

The viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral services at 1:00 under the direction of Kinchen Funeral Home.