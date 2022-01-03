Services set for renowned photographer Frank Cricchio

Funeral services have been announced for renowned photographer and Port Arthur mainstay Frank Cricchio.

A gathering of friends and family is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland with a service immediately after at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to a new scholarship honoring Cricchio at the Texas School of Professional Photography.

Chricchio died Dec. 23. He was 83 years old.

His expertise in the field of photography led him to becoming the first and only photographer to receive more than 1,000 merits from the Professional Photographers of America in 1998.

Tom Neal, director of the Museum of the Gulf Coast where there is an exhibit on Cricchio, spoke of how the photographer experimented with film to create the optimal shot. He once used five flash guns set to go off in a sequence to create the desired effect.

Fellow photographer Bart Bragg said back in the 1970s Cricchio began work as a consultant for Eastman Kodak.

“They found out about him through his lectures and contracted him to analyze their film as far as the technical aspects of the layers of color film,” Bragg said. “He was an innovator in studio lighting. He also began testing when they would come out with new film the parameters or latitudes of the way the film responded to light.”

Kodak sponsored Cricchio’s lectures around the world and at conventions.

Later Cricchio would work with Fuji helping them test their new films.

