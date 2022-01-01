Area teenager killed in one-vehicle crash

Published 1:50 pm Saturday, January 1, 2022

By PA News

ORANGE COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred before daybreak today (Jan. 1).

The crash took place on old Highway 87, near Lydia Street.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 2008 Honda pickup was traveling north on Old Highway 87 when the pickup drove off the roadway in a curve and began to skid before striking a tree.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Dylan Elmore from Deweyville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace.

