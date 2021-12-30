Christine Rogers departed this earth on December 20, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ballard and Ella Milo, one son-in-law, and one brother-in-law. Chrissy leaves to cherish in her memories her children: Treka Walker (Corey), NaKeisha Milo, and Kymberli Kelly (Byron), six grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, and her dog Prince.

Homegoing services will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at First Sixth Street Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time, with Rev. Kalan Gardner, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements provided by Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.