PHOTO FEATURE — “High Class” townhouses under construction in Port Arthur

A set of eight townhomes is under construction.

The work is taking place in the area bordered by Friar Point, Honeywood Trail and Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

Javier Barajas of JBA Homes Construction LLC said the townhomes would be high-class with a Miami style, palm trees and nice landscaping.

It will also be a gated area and private.

They will be ready to lease at the end of 2022, Barajas said.