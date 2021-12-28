Joquez Vontrale Linton, age 26, of Houston, TX died Monday, December 20, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Joquez Linton was a native of Port Arthur, TX.

Survivors include: parents- Sabrina Andres and Eric Linton; sister- Jaspen Linton; brothers- Jimari Captain and Daijon Linton; grandmother- Patricia Andres; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandmother- Linda Linton and grandfather-Harold Andres Senior.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Frank Hamilton will officiate.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.