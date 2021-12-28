Joquez Vontrale Linton

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By PA News

Joquez Vontrale Linton

Joquez Vontrale Linton, age 26, of Houston, TX died Monday, December 20, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Joquez Linton was a native of Port Arthur, TX.

Survivors include: parents- Sabrina Andres and Eric Linton; sister- Jaspen Linton; brothers- Jimari Captain and Daijon Linton; grandmother- Patricia Andres; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandmother- Linda Linton and grandfather-Harold Andres Senior.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Frank Hamilton will officiate.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.

More Obituaries

Robert M. Baker

Brenda J. Hatch (BJ)

Ernest Robert “Bob” Satterwhite

Velta Rose Richard

Print Article