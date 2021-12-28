ASK A COP — Should you call police on dangerous drivers?

From the desk of the Chief of Police Tim Duriso and all of the wonderful dedicated employees of the Port Arthur Police Department: We wish you and your family a healthy, prosperous and safe New Year 2022.

We’re still encouraging all citizens to adhere to safety protocols because of the pandemic we’re experiencing because of COVID-19.

I’m continually stressing that ALL motorists please drive responsibly. I’m well aware of all of the NEW YEAR’s celebrations that will be going on within the city of Port Arthur and surrounding communities.

A lot of the celebrating will include alcoholic beverages, so I’m encouraging YOU to do so soberly, responsibly and safely. As you plan to engage in alcoholic beverages, plan a safe way home.

Keep in mind that being charged with (DWI) Driving While Intoxicated can cost upwards of $15,000.

With that said, I need to mention a few reminders as you celebrate the New Year. Remember the lighting (popping) of fireworks in the city limits of Port Arthur is ILLEGAL!

Even the mere possession of fireworks in The City of Port Arthur is Illegal.

Fireworks displays are a beautiful show when conducted under the hands of skilled pyrotechnic engineers.

There’s a great deal of danger, injury or even death associated with the illegally ignition of fireworks. Reports state many of the injuries are burns, and they also include permanent scarring and blindness.

Now let’s mention, not only are the popping ILLEGAL, it’s also a noise nuisance to neighbors who are not actively involved with the crime of popping fireworks!

Along with that, it’s difficult to distinguish the difference between fireworks and gunshots. Speaking of gunshots, the act of shooting a gun in the air in celebration of the New Year is ILLEGAL and dangerous.

Remember, the bullet doesn’t go in the sky and stay there. What goes up must come down!

The littering of our city streets from the debris from the used fireworks are unmentionable and embarrassing. Keep in mind that ANY law enforcement officer has the authority to confiscate any/all unused fireworks in your possession in the city of Port Arthur.

If found guilty in the city of Port Arthur municipal court for the crime of igniting/popping or possession of fireworks, the fine begins at $500.

Patricia from Port Arthur asks: If I’m driving down the highway and there’s a person weaving in and out of traffic, almost causing other motorists to run off the road to avoid a collision, should I call the police regular line or 911?

Answer: I do understand you asked this question because you don’t want to tie up the 911 emergency lines with your call, but the scene you just described is an EMERGENCY. We need you and all motorists to be good witnesses and eyes for law enforcement officers to address this aggressive driving behavior. Police officers are not everywhere, but citizens like you are everywhere, and we need and depend on citizens to report any driving behavior that is unsafe and life-threatening. We have more people hurt and killed every year in Port Arthur by drivers not paying attention behind the wheel of a motor vehicle then violent crimes committed by gangsters, robbers and thieves. So, next time you see someone driving in such an erratic manner where they are a danger to others and themselves, please pick up the phone, dial 9-1-1 and give a detailed description of the vehicle, your location and direction of travel to the dispatcher.

Claire from Nederland asks: Does a driver of a vehicle have to activate a signal to turn on private property parking lots like Lowe’s? The way people are driving in that parking lot, not signaling, it must be legal to have no signal or they all forgot to signal!

Answer: Law enforcement officers in the state of Texas don’t enforce private property laws, even the ones regarding failing to signal intent! Now would this be the most appropriate action to take while operating a motor vehicle? Absolutely, but if a motorist decides not to or fails to signal intent to turn on private property, they are NOT breaking any law in Texas. It would be the smart and proper thing to do, it’s just not illegal.