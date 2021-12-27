Health department, others to address vaccine myths regarding children at Tuesday event

Published 11:59 am Monday, December 27, 2021

By PA News

Oliver Morales, 9, and his sister Alexandra Morales, 7, were vaccinated against COVID in Port Arthur in December. (Monique Batson/The News)

Tuesday from 5-8 p.m., the Port Arthur Health Department, Port Arthur ISD and Port Arthur LNG will be joining at the TAMS Vaccination Clinic to address facts and myths regarding COVID vaccinations for children.

Beaumont pediatrician Tonya Brown-Nembhard will be speaking, and free vaccinations will be available for all children 5 and older.

There will also be flu shots available for kids 6 months and older.

The vaccine clinic is located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

