Susan M. Haynes
Published 4:13 pm Monday, December 20, 2021
Susan M. Haynes, 76, of Port Arthur, TX; passed Dec. 16, 2021.
Services will be Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive Port Arthur, TX.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until Funeral at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont TX.
Cherishing her memories are children: Bobby Haynes, Rochelle Mitchell, Durkelyn Haynes, Andre Haynes, Andrea Savoie and Justin Haynes.
As well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.
The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com