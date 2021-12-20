Susan M. Haynes, 76, of Port Arthur, TX; passed Dec. 16, 2021.

Services will be Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until Funeral at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont TX.

Cherishing her memories are children: Bobby Haynes, Rochelle Mitchell, Durkelyn Haynes, Andre Haynes, Andrea Savoie and Justin Haynes.

As well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.

The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com